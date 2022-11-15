GE Power India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 112.57 crore in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 41.57% to Rs 427.77 crore

Net loss of GE Power India reported to Rs 112.57 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against net profit of Rs 39.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 41.57% to Rs 427.77 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 732.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.427.77732.12-29.183.77-107.5769.14-112.5757.59-112.5739.33

