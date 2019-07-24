JUST IN
GE Power India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.76 crore in the June 2019 quarter

Sales decline 3.26% to Rs 428.66 crore

Net loss of GE Power India reported to Rs 8.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against net profit of Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales declined 3.26% to Rs 428.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 443.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales428.66443.12 -3 OPM %-5.852.23 -PBDT1.8024.50 -93 PBT-12.3015.68 PL NP-8.762.37 PL

First Published: Wed, July 24 2019. 16:40 IST

