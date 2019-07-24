GE Power India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.76 crore in the June 2019 quarter

Sales decline 3.26% to Rs 428.66 croreNet loss of GE Power India reported to Rs 8.76 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against net profit of Rs 2.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. Sales declined 3.26% to Rs 428.66 crore in the quarter ended June 2019 as against Rs 443.12 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2018. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2019Jun. 2018% Var.Sales428.66443.12 -3 OPM %-5.852.23 -PBDT1.8024.50 -93 PBT-12.3015.68 PL NP-8.762.37 PL
