Geecee Ventures consolidated net profit rises 252.72% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 138.33% to Rs 28.91 croreNet profit of Geecee Ventures rose 252.72% to Rs 14.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 138.33% to Rs 28.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales28.9112.13 138 OPM %67.6946.91 -PBDT19.506.00 225 PBT19.075.57 242 NP14.924.23 253
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU