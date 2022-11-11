Geecee Ventures consolidated net profit rises 252.72% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 138.33% to Rs 28.91 crore

Net profit of Geecee Ventures rose 252.72% to Rs 14.92 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 4.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 138.33% to Rs 28.91 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.13 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.28.9112.1367.6946.9119.506.0019.075.5714.924.23

