Geetanjali Credit and Capital reports standalone nil net profit/loss in the March 2019 quarter

Reported sales nilGeetanjali Credit and Capital reported no net profit/loss in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,no net profit/loss reported in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. There were no Sales reported in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales00.03 -100 00.06 -100 OPM %033.33 -050.00 - PBDT00.01 -100 00.03 -100 PBT00.01 -100 00.03 -100 NP00.01 -100 00.02 -100
