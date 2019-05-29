Gemstone Investments reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.07 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 10.42% to Rs 0.53 croreNet Loss of Gemstone Investments reported to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 10.42% to Rs 0.53 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 62.00% to Rs 0.81 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 14.95% to Rs 2.23 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.94 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.530.48 10 2.231.94 15 OPM %35.8543.75 -58.3042.78 - PBDT0.250.14 79 1.180.70 69 PBT0.240.13 85 1.120.65 72 NP-0.07-0.02 -250 0.810.50 62
