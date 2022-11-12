Gemstone Investments standalone net profit rises 142.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.26% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of Gemstone Investments rose 142.86% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.26% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.200.1985.0078.950.170.080.170.070.170.07

