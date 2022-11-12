JUST IN
Gemstone Investments standalone net profit rises 142.86% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 5.26% to Rs 0.20 crore

Net profit of Gemstone Investments rose 142.86% to Rs 0.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 5.26% to Rs 0.20 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales0.200.19 5 OPM %85.0078.95 -PBDT0.170.08 113 PBT0.170.07 143 NP0.170.07 143

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:15 IST

