Genera Agri Corp reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.02 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
JK Agri Genetics standalone net profit rises 31.04% in the June 2020 quarter
Agri-Tech (India) consolidated net profit rises 781.82% in the March 2020 quarter
Nagarjuna Agri Tech reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.11 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Sensex slips 138 pts; breadth negative
Bharat Agri Fert & Realty reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1.82 crore in the March 2020 quarter
-
Sales decline 66.79% to Rs 0.92 croreNet profit of Genera Agri Corp remain constant at Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 and also during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 66.79% to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales0.922.77 -67 OPM %8.702.53 -PBDT0.060.06 0 PBT0.030.03 0 NP0.020.02 0
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU