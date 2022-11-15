Generic Engineering Construction & Projects standalone net profit rises 15.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 6.25% to Rs 53.52 croreNet profit of Generic Engineering Construction & Projects rose 15.79% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.25% to Rs 53.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 50.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales53.5250.37 6 OPM %15.9811.99 -PBDT6.954.62 50 PBT3.652.79 31 NP3.082.66 16
