Generic Engineering Construction & Projects standalone net profit rises 15.79% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Generic Engineering Construction & Projects rose 15.79% to Rs 3.08 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.66 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 6.25% to Rs 53.52 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 50.37 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.53.5250.3715.9811.996.954.623.652.793.082.66

