Gennex Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 5.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 34.96% to Rs 19.11 croreNet profit of Gennex Laboratories declined 5.41% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.96% to Rs 19.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales19.1114.16 35 OPM %9.6813.70 -PBDT1.761.71 3 PBT1.401.50 -7 NP1.051.11 -5
