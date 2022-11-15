Gennex Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 5.41% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Davangere Sugar Company reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.52 crore in the September 2022 quarter
Sales rise 34.96% to Rs 19.11 crore

Net profit of Gennex Laboratories declined 5.41% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.96% to Rs 19.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales19.1114.16 35 OPM %9.6813.70 -PBDT1.761.71 3 PBT1.401.50 -7 NP1.051.11 -5

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

