Gennex Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 5.41% in the September 2022 quarter

Net profit of Gennex Laboratories declined 5.41% to Rs 1.05 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.11 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 34.96% to Rs 19.11 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 14.16 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.19.1114.169.6813.701.761.711.401.501.051.11

