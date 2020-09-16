Gennex Laboratories consolidated net profit declines 53.75% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 18.89% to Rs 13.05 croreNet profit of Gennex Laboratories declined 53.75% to Rs 0.37 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 18.89% to Rs 13.05 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 16.09 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales13.0516.09 -19 OPM %5.677.52 -PBDT0.731.32 -45 PBT0.511.07 -52 NP0.370.80 -54
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU