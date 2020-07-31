Gennex Laboratories standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.76% to Rs 11.45 crore

Net profit of Gennex Laboratories declined 33.33% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 43.76% to Rs 11.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.22% to Rs 1.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.32% to Rs 55.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

11.4520.3655.6255.806.388.067.558.580.581.443.454.000.391.252.443.020.300.451.862.22

