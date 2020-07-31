Gennex Laboratories standalone net profit declines 33.33% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 43.76% to Rs 11.45 croreNet profit of Gennex Laboratories declined 33.33% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 43.76% to Rs 11.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 20.36 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 16.22% to Rs 1.86 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 2.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 0.32% to Rs 55.62 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 55.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales11.4520.36 -44 55.6255.80 0 OPM %6.388.06 -7.558.58 - PBDT0.581.44 -60 3.454.00 -14 PBT0.391.25 -69 2.443.02 -19 NP0.300.45 -33 1.862.22 -16
