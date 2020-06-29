Genomic Valley Biotech standalone net profit rises 23.08% in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 3.23% to Rs 0.30 croreNet profit of Genomic Valley Biotech rose 23.08% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.23% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit rose 26.09% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.14% to Rs 0.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales0.300.31 -3 0.850.99 -14 OPM %103.3354.84 -65.8841.41 - PBDT0.130.18 -28 0.390.42 -7 PBT0.080.13 -38 0.210.23 -9 NP0.160.13 23 0.290.23 26
