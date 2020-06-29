Genomic Valley Biotech standalone net profit rises 23.08% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales decline 3.23% to Rs 0.30 crore

Net profit of Genomic Valley Biotech rose 23.08% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.13 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales declined 3.23% to Rs 0.30 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit rose 26.09% to Rs 0.29 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.23 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 14.14% to Rs 0.85 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 0.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

0.300.310.850.99103.3354.8465.8841.410.130.180.390.420.080.130.210.230.160.130.290.23

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)