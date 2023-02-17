Gensol Engineering bags orders worth Rs 501 cr

JUST IN
Volumes jump at Prince Pipes & Fittings Ltd counter

For development of solar power projects aggregating 247 MWp

Gensol Engineering announced that the Company has in the month of February 2023, in the normal course of business, received purchase orders from reputed clients for the development of solar power projects aggregating to a capacity of over 247 MWp in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Haryana, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Kerela, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand and West Bengal. The cumulative order value of these projects is pegged at over ₹501.19 crore inclusive of taxes.

With these additions, Gensol Engineering total order book stands over 1025 crore.

First Published: Fri, February 17 2023. 11:01 IST

