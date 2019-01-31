Genus Paper & Boards standalone net profit declines 81.04% in the December 2018 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 22.39% to Rs 109.38 croreNet profit of Genus Paper & Boards declined 81.04% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 22.39% to Rs 109.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 89.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales109.3889.37 22 OPM %5.7112.12 -PBDT4.5310.60 -57 PBT1.267.35 -83 NP0.914.80 -81
