JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 117.43% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Genus Paper & Boards standalone net profit declines 81.04% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 22.39% to Rs 109.38 crore

Net profit of Genus Paper & Boards declined 81.04% to Rs 0.91 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 22.39% to Rs 109.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 89.37 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales109.3889.37 22 OPM %5.7112.12 -PBDT4.5310.60 -57 PBT1.267.35 -83 NP0.914.80 -81

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 09:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements