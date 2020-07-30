Genus Power Infrastructures consolidated net profit declines 12.60% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 68.72% to Rs 84.02 crore

Net profit of Genus Power Infrastructures declined 12.60% to Rs 10.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.72% to Rs 84.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 268.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.84.02268.64-2.0512.1414.7227.839.3422.3310.8212.38

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)