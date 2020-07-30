Genus Power Infrastructures consolidated net profit declines 12.60% in the June 2020 quarter

JUST IN
Sales decline 68.72% to Rs 84.02 crore

Net profit of Genus Power Infrastructures declined 12.60% to Rs 10.82 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 12.38 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 68.72% to Rs 84.02 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 268.64 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales84.02268.64 -69 OPM %-2.0512.14 -PBDT14.7227.83 -47 PBT9.3422.33 -58 NP10.8212.38 -13

First Published: Thu, July 30 2020. 07:50 IST

