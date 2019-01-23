Genus Power Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 74.28% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 45.90% to Rs 292.08 croreNet profit of Genus Power Infrastructures rose 74.28% to Rs 23.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 45.90% to Rs 292.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 200.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales292.08200.19 46 OPM %13.1110.04 -PBDT33.8322.30 52 PBT28.7017.96 60 NP23.0413.22 74
