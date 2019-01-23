JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Bharat Financial Inclusion completes 6th direct assignment transaction in FY2019 for Rs 832.3 cr
Business Standard

Genus Power Infrastructures standalone net profit rises 74.28% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 45.90% to Rs 292.08 crore

Net profit of Genus Power Infrastructures rose 74.28% to Rs 23.04 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 13.22 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 45.90% to Rs 292.08 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 200.19 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales292.08200.19 46 OPM %13.1110.04 -PBDT33.8322.30 52 PBT28.7017.96 60 NP23.0413.22 74

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Wed, January 23 2019. 18:13 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements