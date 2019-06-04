Genus Prime Infra reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.10 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 120.00% to Rs 0.11 croreNet loss of Genus Prime Infra reported to Rs 0.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 120.00% to Rs 0.11 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.22 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 21.05% to Rs 0.15 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.19 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales0.110.05 120 0.150.19 -21 OPM %-90.9160.00 --146.67-5.26 - PBDT-0.100.03 PL -0.22-0.01 -2100 PBT-0.100.03 PL -0.22-0.01 -2100 NP-0.100.03 PL -0.22-0.01 -2100
