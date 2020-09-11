Gini Silk Mills reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.85 crore in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 88.79% to Rs 1.14 croreNet loss of Gini Silk Mills reported to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against net profit of Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 88.79% to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 10.17 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales1.1410.17 -89 OPM %-72.815.41 -PBDT-0.560.88 PL PBT-0.860.62 PL NP-0.850.80 PL
