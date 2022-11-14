Gini Silk Mills standalone net profit rises 54.84% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 67.03% to Rs 12.41 crore

Net profit of Gini Silk Mills rose 54.84% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 67.03% to Rs 12.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.12.417.433.871.620.880.540.530.240.480.31

