Gini Silk Mills standalone net profit rises 54.84% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 67.03% to Rs 12.41 crore

Net profit of Gini Silk Mills rose 54.84% to Rs 0.48 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 67.03% to Rs 12.41 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 7.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales12.417.43 67 OPM %3.871.62 -PBDT0.880.54 63 PBT0.530.24 121 NP0.480.31 55

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 17:30 IST

