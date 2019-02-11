JUST IN
Atishay Ltd leads losers in 'B' group
Business Standard

Ginni Filaments reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.29 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 8.53% to Rs 198.71 crore

Net loss of Ginni Filaments reported to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.53% to Rs 198.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 183.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales198.71183.09 9 OPM %4.029.77 -PBDT0.0111.96 -100 PBT-6.475.85 PL NP-4.295.75 PL

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, February 11 2019. 14:47 IST

