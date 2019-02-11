Ginni Filaments reports standalone net loss of Rs 4.29 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 8.53% to Rs 198.71 croreNet loss of Ginni Filaments reported to Rs 4.29 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 5.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 8.53% to Rs 198.71 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 183.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales198.71183.09 9 OPM %4.029.77 -PBDT0.0111.96 -100 PBT-6.475.85 PL NP-4.295.75 PL
