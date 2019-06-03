GKB Ophthalmics reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.85 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales decline 18.63% to Rs 7.38 croreNet profit of GKB Ophthalmics reported to Rs 0.85 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales declined 18.63% to Rs 7.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 9.07 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2.78 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 2.58 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 17.47% to Rs 30.47 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 36.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales7.389.07 -19 30.4736.92 -17 OPM %-2.98-8.93 --3.48-2.68 - PBDT1.53-0.35 LP 0.17-1.17 LP PBT0.46-0.75 LP -3.26-2.75 -19 NP0.85-0.56 LP -2.78-2.58 -8
