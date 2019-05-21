GKW reports standalone net profit of Rs 4.55 crore in the March 2019 quarter

-
Sales rise 331.68% to Rs 6.95 croreNet profit of GKW reported to Rs 4.55 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against net loss of Rs 0.34 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 331.68% to Rs 6.95 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.61 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 139.81% to Rs 19.88 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 8.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 70.80% to Rs 30.42 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 17.81 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales6.951.61 332 30.4217.81 71 OPM %63.45-45.96 -67.7548.23 - PBDT4.45-0.20 LP 20.919.25 126 PBT4.28-0.34 LP 20.358.77 132 NP4.55-0.34 LP 19.888.29 140
