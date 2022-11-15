Glance Finance standalone net profit declines 13.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 30.00% to Rs 0.70 crore

Net profit of Glance Finance declined 13.16% to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.38 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 30.00% to Rs 0.70 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.0.701.00210.00107.001.571.120.510.690.330.38

