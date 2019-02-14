JUST IN
Business Standard

Glance Finance standalone net profit rises 34.25% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales decline 45.88% to Rs 2.69 crore

Net profit of Glance Finance rose 34.25% to Rs 0.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.73 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 45.88% to Rs 2.69 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 4.97 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales2.694.97 -46 OPM %45.3521.73 -PBDT1.221.08 13 PBT1.211.06 14 NP0.980.73 34

First Published: Thu, February 14 2019. 17:18 IST

