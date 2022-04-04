Gland Pharma Ltd up for third straight session

Gland Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 3388.05, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 35.44% in last one year as compared to a 22.25% jump in NIFTY and a 11.08% jump in the Nifty Pharma index.

Gland Pharma Ltd is up for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 3388.05, up 1.35% on the day as on 12:54 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.27% on the day, quoting at 17895.1. The Sensex is at 60096.75, up 1.38%. Gland Pharma Ltd has gained around 5.88% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Gland Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 9.17% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13579.9, up 0.87% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 61494 shares today, compared to the daily average of 2.03 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 46.12 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)