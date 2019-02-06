GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd extends winning spree

JUST IN
GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd is quoting at Rs 7610, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 21.15% in last one year as compared to a 5.31% gain in NIFTY and a 11.87% gain in the Nifty FMCG.

GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 7610, up 0.16% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.9% on the day, quoting at 11033.3. The Sensex is at 36886.04, up 0.74%. GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd has added around 1.63% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which GlaxoSmithkline Consumer Healthcare Ltd is a constituent, has added around 1.24% in last one month and is currently quoting at 29759.85, up 0.5% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4235 shares today, compared to the daily average of 18454 shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 37.47 based on TTM earnings ending September 18.

First Published: Wed, February 06 2019. 13:00 IST

