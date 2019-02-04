JUST IN
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 25.96% in the December 2018 quarter

Sales rise 17.25% to Rs 825.35 crore

Net profit of Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals rose 25.96% to Rs 112.97 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 89.69 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 17.25% to Rs 825.35 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 703.91 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales825.35703.91 17 OPM %16.6420.15 -PBDT153.69153.76 0 PBT141.65140.38 1 NP112.9789.69 26

First Published: Mon, February 04 2019. 16:09 IST

