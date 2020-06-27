JUST IN
Ashok Alco-Chem reports consolidated net loss of Rs 2.05 crore in the March 2020 quarter
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 36.28% in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 7.33% to Rs 2711.27 crore

Net profit of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 36.28% to Rs 220.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 161.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.33% to Rs 2711.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2526.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net profit declined 16.11% to Rs 775.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 924.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.13% to Rs 10397.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9705.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2711.272526.08 7 10397.239705.08 7 OPM %17.1814.41 -16.3316.34 - PBDT411.35321.28 28 1480.361459.35 1 PBT285.08240.31 19 1063.201133.45 -6 NP220.31161.66 36 775.97924.99 -16

