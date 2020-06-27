Glenmark Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 36.28% in the March 2020 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Glaxosmithkline Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit declines 5.95% in the March 2020 quarter
Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 37.90% in the December 2019 quarter
Alembic Pharmaceuticals consolidated net profit rises 81.40% in the March 2020 quarter
Alembic Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 191.94% in the March 2020 quarter
Jenburkt Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit rises 4.04% in the December 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 7.33% to Rs 2711.27 croreNet profit of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals rose 36.28% to Rs 220.31 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 161.66 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.33% to Rs 2711.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 2526.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net profit declined 16.11% to Rs 775.97 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 924.99 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 7.13% to Rs 10397.23 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 9705.08 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales2711.272526.08 7 10397.239705.08 7 OPM %17.1814.41 -16.3316.34 - PBDT411.35321.28 28 1480.361459.35 1 PBT285.08240.31 19 1063.201133.45 -6 NP220.31161.66 36 775.97924.99 -16
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU