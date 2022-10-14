Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd gains for third straight session

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 394.7, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.95% in last one year as compared to a 6.37% fall in NIFTY and a 10.95% fall in the Nifty Metal index.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 394.7, up 1.22% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.67% on the day, quoting at 17299.25. The Sensex is at 58247.2, up 1.77%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 0.34% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Metal index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.85% in last one month and is currently quoting at 12867.15, up 1.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.83 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.51 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 6.74 based on TTM earnings ending June 22.

