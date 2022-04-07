Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd spurts 1.45%, gains for five straight sessions

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 482, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 4.54% in last one year as compared to a 19.38% gain in NIFTY and a 9.61% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 482, up 1.45% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.29% on the day, quoting at 17756.25. The Sensex is at 59387.21, down 0.37%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has added around 10.18% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has added around 7.62% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13758.45, up 0.48% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.68 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 7.6 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

