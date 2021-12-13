Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd stays in winning mode

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is quoting at Rs 529.5, up 0.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 0.62% in last one year as compared to a 28.49% gain in NIFTY and a 7.85% gain in the Nifty Pharma.

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 529.5, up 0.7% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 0.52% on the day, quoting at 17420.75. The Sensex is at 58436.96, down 0.59%. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd has dropped around 1.17% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 3.83% in last one month and is currently quoting at 13446.1, down 0.06% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 18.41 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 21.48 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 533.45, up 1.1% on the day. Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd is up 0.62% in last one year as compared to a 28.49% gain in NIFTY and a 7.85% gain in the Nifty Pharma index.

The PE of the stock is 9.15 based on TTM earnings ending September 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)