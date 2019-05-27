Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Aspirin and Extended‐Release Dipyridamole Capsules

has been granted final approval by the (U.

S. FDA) for and Extended‐Release Dipyridamole Capsules, 25 mg/200 mg, a generic version of Aggrenox1 Capsules, 25 mg/200 mg, of Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending March 2019, the Aggrenox Capsules, 25 mg/200 mg market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $165.6 million.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)