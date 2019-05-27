JUST IN
Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Aspirin and Extended‐Release Dipyridamole Capsules

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.

S. FDA) for Aspirin and Extended‐Release Dipyridamole Capsules, 25 mg/200 mg, a generic version of Aggrenox1 Capsules, 25 mg/200 mg, of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending March 2019, the Aggrenox Capsules, 25 mg/200 mg market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $165.6 million.

First Published: Mon, May 27 2019. 09:28 IST

