Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives USFDA approval for Aspirin and Extended‐Release Dipyridamole Capsules

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals has been granted final approval by the United States Food & Drug Administration (U.
S. FDA) for Aspirin and Extended‐Release Dipyridamole Capsules, 25 mg/200 mg, a generic version of Aggrenox1 Capsules, 25 mg/200 mg, of Boehringer Ingelheim Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
According to IQVIATM sales data for the 12 month period ending March 2019, the Aggrenox Capsules, 25 mg/200 mg market2 achieved annual sales of approximately $165.6 million.
