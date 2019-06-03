Glittek Granites standalone net profit declines 57.50% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 25.65% to Rs 6.32 crore

Net profit of Glittek Granites declined 57.50% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.65% to Rs 6.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.86% to Rs 21.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

6.325.0321.0123.579.497.163.628.360.260.28-0.231.320.020.03-1.220.320.340.80-0.901.12

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)