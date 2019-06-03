Glittek Granites standalone net profit declines 57.50% in the March 2019 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Purshottam Investofin reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.47 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Ravikumar Distilleries reports standalone net profit of Rs 3.53 crore in the March 2019 quarter
Sovereign Diamonds reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.21 crore in the December 2018 quarter
P.M. Telelinnks reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.03 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Future Consumer reports consolidated net profit of Rs 7.75 crore in the March 2019 quarter
-
Sales rise 25.65% to Rs 6.32 croreNet profit of Glittek Granites declined 57.50% to Rs 0.34 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 25.65% to Rs 6.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 5.03 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.90 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against net profit of Rs 1.12 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales declined 10.86% to Rs 21.01 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 23.57 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales6.325.03 26 21.0123.57 -11 OPM %9.497.16 -3.628.36 - PBDT0.260.28 -7 -0.231.32 PL PBT0.020.03 -33 -1.220.32 PL NP0.340.80 -58 -0.901.12 PL
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU