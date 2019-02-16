Global Capital Markets reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.14 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 100.00% to Rs 1.60 croreNet profit of Global Capital Markets reported to Rs 1.14 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net loss of Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 100.00% to Rs 1.60 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.80 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales1.600.80 100 OPM %72.50-8.75 -PBDT1.17-0.02 LP PBT1.14-0.05 LP NP1.14-0.05 LP
