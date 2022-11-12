Global Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 72.22% in the September 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Sales rise 122.71% to Rs 5.59 crore

Net profit of Global Capital Markets rose 72.22% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 122.71% to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales5.592.51 123 OPM %6.260.40 -PBDT0.350.20 75 PBT0.330.17 94 NP0.310.18 72

First Published: Sat, November 12 2022. 08:16 IST

