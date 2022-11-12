Global Capital Markets standalone net profit rises 72.22% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 122.71% to Rs 5.59 crore

Net profit of Global Capital Markets rose 72.22% to Rs 0.31 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 122.71% to Rs 5.59 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.5.592.516.260.400.350.200.330.170.310.18

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)