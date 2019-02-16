Global Infratech & Finance reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales decline 75.00% to Rs 0.13 croreNet loss of Global Infratech & Finance reported to Rs 0.05 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales declined 75.00% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.52 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.130.52 -75 OPM %-323.0886.54 -PBDT-0.050.45 PL PBT-0.050.45 PL NP-0.050.45 PL
