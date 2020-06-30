Global Offshore Services reports consolidated net profit of Rs 44.37 crore in the March 2020 quarter

-
Sales rise 9.23% to Rs 29.69 croreNet profit of Global Offshore Services reported to Rs 44.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 386.44 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 9.23% to Rs 29.69 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 27.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 34.83 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 493.80 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales declined 4.58% to Rs 121.94 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 127.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales29.6927.18 9 121.94127.79 -5 OPM %95.25-113.36 -19.62-54.47 - PBDT7.11-51.65 LP -46.48-145.11 68 PBT0.28-83.06 LP -77.25-204.55 62 NP44.37-386.44 LP -34.83-493.80 93
