Global Surfaces, Hero MotoCorp, Hindustan Aeronautics, H.G. Infra in focus

Global Surfaces: Shares of Global Surfaces will debut on the bourses today. The issue price was fixed at the higher end of the price band of Rs 133-140 per share.

Hero MotoCorp: Hero MotoCorp will make an upward revision in the ex-showroom prices of its select motorcycles and scooters, effective from 1 April 2023. The price revision will be around 2% and the exact quantum of increase will vary by specific models and markets. The price revision has been necessitated mainly due to cost increases on account of OBD 2 transition.

Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL): The President of India is planning to sell up to 3.5% stake in the aerospace and defence company through an offer for sale (OFS). The offer will open on March 23 for non-retail investors and on March 24 for retail investors. The floor price for the stake sale is set at Rs 2,450 per share.

Indraprastha Gas (IGL), Bharat Heavy Electricals (Bhel): IGL and Bhel have signed an MoU for joint collaboration for development, manufacturing & deployment of Type-IV Cylinders (CNG and/or Hydrogen), Hydrogen blending in City Gas Distribution (CGD) and Fuel cell based power backup system.

Coromandel International: The board approved the company's plan to expand its operations in Crop Protection Chemicals and foray into Contract Development & Manufacturing Organisation (CDMO) business. The Board further approved the plan to diversify into new growth areas namely Speciality and Industrial Chemicals.

H.G. Infra Engineering: The company has been declared as L-I bidder by National Highways Authority of India for the highway project in Jharkhand on Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM). The road project cost is Rs 764.01 crore and the construction period is 730 days.

Nazara Technologies: Absolute Sports, the parent company of Sportskeeda announced that it has signed definitive agreements, to acquire a 73.27% stake in Pro Football Network LLC (PFN), a premier source of coverage and analysis of the NFL (United States' most watched sport) and college football. Absolute Sports (Sportskeeda) is a subsidiary of Nazara Technologies.

