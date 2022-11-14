JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Mansi Finance (Chennai) standalone net profit rises 29.17% in the September 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Globe Commercials standalone net profit declines 30.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 59.12% to Rs 35.69 crore

Net profit of Globe Commercials declined 30.16% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 59.12% to Rs 35.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales35.6922.43 59 OPM %1.684.01 -PBDT0.600.90 -33 PBT0.600.90 -33 NP0.440.63 -30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Mon, November 14 2022. 17:30 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU