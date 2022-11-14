Globe Commercials standalone net profit declines 30.16% in the September 2022 quarter

-
-
Sales rise 59.12% to Rs 35.69 croreNet profit of Globe Commercials declined 30.16% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 59.12% to Rs 35.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales35.6922.43 59 OPM %1.684.01 -PBDT0.600.90 -33 PBT0.600.90 -33 NP0.440.63 -30
