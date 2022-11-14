Globe Commercials standalone net profit declines 30.16% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 59.12% to Rs 35.69 crore

Net profit of Globe Commercials declined 30.16% to Rs 0.44 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 0.63 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 59.12% to Rs 35.69 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 22.43 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.35.6922.431.684.010.600.900.600.900.440.63

