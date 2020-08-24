Globus Spirits consolidated net profit rises 161.45% in the June 2020 quarter

-
Sales decline 22.32% to Rs 230.09 croreNet profit of Globus Spirits rose 161.45% to Rs 18.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 22.32% to Rs 230.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 296.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales230.09296.20 -22 OPM %17.089.06 -PBDT35.0921.60 62 PBT25.5312.37 106 NP18.727.16 161
