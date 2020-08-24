Globus Spirits consolidated net profit rises 161.45% in the June 2020 quarter

Sales decline 22.32% to Rs 230.09 crore

Net profit of Globus Spirits rose 161.45% to Rs 18.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 22.32% to Rs 230.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 296.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019.230.09296.2017.089.0635.0921.6025.5312.3718.727.16

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)