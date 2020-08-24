JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

NOCIL consolidated net profit declines 63.66% in the June 2020 quarter
Business Standard

Globus Spirits consolidated net profit rises 161.45% in the June 2020 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 22.32% to Rs 230.09 crore

Net profit of Globus Spirits rose 161.45% to Rs 18.72 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 7.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. Sales declined 22.32% to Rs 230.09 crore in the quarter ended June 2020 as against Rs 296.20 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2019. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2020Jun. 2019% Var.Sales230.09296.20 -22 OPM %17.089.06 -PBDT35.0921.60 62 PBT25.5312.37 106 NP18.727.16 161

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, August 24 2020. 16:38 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU