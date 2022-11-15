Globus Spirits standalone net profit declines 57.84% in the September 2022 quarter

-
ALSO READ
Globus Power Generation reports standalone net loss of Rs 1.47 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Globus Spirits standalone net profit declines 8.50% in the March 2022 quarter
Globus Power Generation reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the September 2022 quarter
United Spirits gains after Q2 PAT zooms 106% to Rs 563 cr
United Spirits rises after Q2 PAT climbs 106% to Rs 563 cr
-
Sales rise 25.66% to Rs 480.29 croreNet profit of Globus Spirits declined 57.84% to Rs 22.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.66% to Rs 480.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 382.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales480.29382.22 26 OPM %9.3522.97 -PBDT44.5286.97 -49 PBT31.5876.53 -59 NP22.1452.51 -58
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU