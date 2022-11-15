JUST IN
Acme Resources consolidated net profit declines 66.53% in the September 2022 quarter
Globus Spirits standalone net profit declines 57.84% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.66% to Rs 480.29 crore

Net profit of Globus Spirits declined 57.84% to Rs 22.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.66% to Rs 480.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 382.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2022Sep. 2021% Var.Sales480.29382.22 26 OPM %9.3522.97 -PBDT44.5286.97 -49 PBT31.5876.53 -59 NP22.1452.51 -58

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, November 15 2022. 08:47 IST

