Globus Spirits standalone net profit declines 57.84% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 25.66% to Rs 480.29 crore

Net profit of Globus Spirits declined 57.84% to Rs 22.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 52.51 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 25.66% to Rs 480.29 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 382.22 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.480.29382.229.3522.9744.5286.9731.5876.5322.1452.51

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)