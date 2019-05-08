Globus Spirits standalone net profit rises 949.64% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 37.99% to Rs 270.89 crore

Net profit of rose 949.64% to Rs 14.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.99% to Rs 270.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 196.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 335.47% to Rs 30.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.12% to Rs 984.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 855.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

