Globus Spirits standalone net profit rises 949.64% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 37.99% to Rs 270.89 croreNet profit of Globus Spirits rose 949.64% to Rs 14.38 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 1.37 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 37.99% to Rs 270.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 196.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 335.47% to Rs 30.57 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 7.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 15.12% to Rs 984.32 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 855.07 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales270.89196.31 38 984.32855.07 15 OPM %10.159.00 -9.578.12 - PBDT23.4111.97 96 75.8847.73 59 PBT14.572.82 417 39.7711.54 245 NP14.381.37 950 30.577.02 335
