GMR Infrastructure reports consolidated net loss of Rs 1126.82 crore in the March 2020 quarter

Sales rise 3.64% to Rs 1947.90 crore

Net Loss of GMR Infrastructure reported to Rs 1126.82 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 2341.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019. Sales rose 3.64% to Rs 1947.90 crore in the quarter ended March 2020 as against Rs 1879.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2019.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 2202.19 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against net loss of Rs 3356.29 crore during the previous year ended March 2019. Sales rose 5.65% to Rs 7515.24 crore in the year ended March 2020 as against Rs 7113.11 crore during the previous year ended March 2019.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Mar. 2020Mar. 2019% Var.Sales1947.901879.40 4 7515.247113.11 6 OPM %26.8316.43 -31.0922.74 - PBDT-318.98116.84 PL -541.86-247.45 -119 PBT-616.33-133.65 -361 -1606.11-1231.41 -30 NP-1126.82-2341.24 52 -2202.19-3356.29 34

First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 07:51 IST

