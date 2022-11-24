GMR Pochanpalli Expressways standalone net profit declines 17.17% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales decline 16.32% to Rs 10.87 crore

Net profit of GMR Pochanpalli Expressways declined 17.17% to Rs 7.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 8.62 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales declined 16.32% to Rs 10.87 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 12.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.10.8712.9957.5959.899.1110.818.7710.497.148.62

