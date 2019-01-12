GNA Axles standalone net profit rises 41.56% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 47.46% to Rs 246.25 croreNet profit of GNA Axles rose 41.56% to Rs 17.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 47.46% to Rs 246.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 167.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales246.25167.00 47 OPM %15.8016.08 -PBDT36.5625.94 41 PBT27.2319.74 38 NP17.9512.68 42
