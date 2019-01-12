JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

Rasoi reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.20 crore in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

GNA Axles standalone net profit rises 41.56% in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 47.46% to Rs 246.25 crore

Net profit of GNA Axles rose 41.56% to Rs 17.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 12.68 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 47.46% to Rs 246.25 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 167.00 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales246.25167.00 47 OPM %15.8016.08 -PBDT36.5625.94 41 PBT27.2319.74 38 NP17.9512.68 42

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sat, January 12 2019. 16:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements