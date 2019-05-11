GNA Axles standalone net profit rises 8.94% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 18.42% to Rs 242.20 crore

Net profit of Axles rose 8.94% to Rs 17.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.42% to Rs 242.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 204.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.

For the full year,net profit rose 29.44% to Rs 65.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.52% to Rs 928.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 670.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.

