GNA Axles standalone net profit rises 8.94% in the March 2019 quarter

Sales rise 18.42% to Rs 242.20 croreNet profit of GNA Axles rose 8.94% to Rs 17.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 16.45 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018. Sales rose 18.42% to Rs 242.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2019 as against Rs 204.52 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2018.
For the full year,net profit rose 29.44% to Rs 65.86 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 50.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2018. Sales rose 38.52% to Rs 928.28 crore in the year ended March 2019 as against Rs 670.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2018.ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Mar. 2019Mar. 2018% Var.Sales242.20204.52 18 928.28670.14 39 OPM %15.9614.43 -15.6315.37 - PBDT37.2828.33 32 137.3798.82 39 PBT28.4422.07 29 102.6474.02 39 NP17.9216.45 9 65.8650.88 29
