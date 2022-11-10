GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit rises 1804.25% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 59.20% to Rs 194.02 crore

Net profit of GOCL Corporation rose 1804.25% to Rs 40.37 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 2.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 59.20% to Rs 194.02 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 121.87 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.194.02121.87-10.78-5.3778.115.5875.683.4940.372.12

