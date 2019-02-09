GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit rises 26.17% in the December 2018 quarter

-
Sales rise 17.22% to Rs 144.19 croreNet profit of GOCL Corporation rose 26.17% to Rs 12.68 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 10.05 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 17.22% to Rs 144.19 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 123.01 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales144.19123.01 17 OPM %4.454.70 -PBDT12.3111.60 6 PBT10.8010.12 7 NP12.6810.05 26
