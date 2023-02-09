GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit rises 351.06% in the December 2022 quarter

JUST IN
Net profit of GOCL Corporation rose 351.06% to Rs 31.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 134.74% to Rs 248.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 105.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales248.31105.78 135 OPM %5.70-2.40 -PBDT34.4913.31 159 PBT31.5111.04 185 NP31.987.09 351

First Published: Thu, February 09 2023. 07:35 IST

