GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit rises 351.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 134.74% to Rs 248.31 croreNet profit of GOCL Corporation rose 351.06% to Rs 31.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 134.74% to Rs 248.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 105.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales248.31105.78 135 OPM %5.70-2.40 -PBDT34.4913.31 159 PBT31.5111.04 185 NP31.987.09 351
