GOCL Corporation consolidated net profit rises 351.06% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales rise 134.74% to Rs 248.31 crore

Net profit of GOCL Corporation rose 351.06% to Rs 31.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 7.09 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales rose 134.74% to Rs 248.31 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 105.78 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.248.31105.785.70-2.4034.4913.3131.5111.0431.987.09

