Godawari Power in demand after strong Q4 result

Godawari Power & Ispat rose 5.69% to Rs 1012.50 after the company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 326.95 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 33.37 crore in Q4 FY20.

Net sales grew 60% to Rs 1,262.25 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 790 crore in Q4 FY20. Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 432.8 crore in Q4 FY21 as compared to Rs 58 crore posted in Q4 FY20.

EBITDA jumped 219% year-on-year to Rs 489.6 crore in Q4 FY21. EBITDA margin improved to 38.8% in Q4 FY21 compared with 19.4% in Q4 FY20. The company's finance cost declined 44% year on year to Rs 27.6 crore in Q4 FY21.

The company's net profit advanced 258% to Rs 624.5 crore in the year ended March 2021 (FY21) compared with Rs 174.4 crore in the year ended March 2020 (FY20). Net sales rose 24% to Rs 4,071.90 crore in FY21 over FY20

The company said it reduced its net debt to equity ratio to 0.42 times in FY21 from 1.1 times in FY20. The company aims to be long term debt free by FY22.

The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 13.50 per share for the FY 2020-21.

Godawari Power & Ispat is an end-to-end manufacturer of mild steel wires. In the process, the company manufactures sponge iron, billets, ferro alloys, captive power, wires rods (through subsidiary company), steel wires, oxygen gas, fly ash brick and iron ore pellets.

