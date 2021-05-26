Godawari Power in demand after strong Q4 result

-
ALSO READ
Godawari Power & Ispat Ltd leads losers in 'A' group
Godawari Power & Ispat receives Chhattisgarh Environment Conservation Board approvals
Godawari Power & Ispat consolidated net profit rises 879.77% in the March 2021 quarter
Godawari Power & Ispat standalone net profit rises 1027.79% in the March 2021 quarter
Godawari Power soars on regulatory nod for capacity expansion
-
Godawari Power & Ispat rose 5.69% to Rs 1012.50 after the company's consolidated net profit surged to Rs 326.95 crore in Q4 FY21 from Rs 33.37 crore in Q4 FY20.Net sales grew 60% to Rs 1,262.25 crore in Q4 FY21 as against Rs 790 crore in Q4 FY20. Profit before tax (PBT) stood at Rs 432.8 crore in Q4 FY21 as compared to Rs 58 crore posted in Q4 FY20.
EBITDA jumped 219% year-on-year to Rs 489.6 crore in Q4 FY21. EBITDA margin improved to 38.8% in Q4 FY21 compared with 19.4% in Q4 FY20. The company's finance cost declined 44% year on year to Rs 27.6 crore in Q4 FY21.
The company's net profit advanced 258% to Rs 624.5 crore in the year ended March 2021 (FY21) compared with Rs 174.4 crore in the year ended March 2020 (FY20). Net sales rose 24% to Rs 4,071.90 crore in FY21 over FY20
The company said it reduced its net debt to equity ratio to 0.42 times in FY21 from 1.1 times in FY20. The company aims to be long term debt free by FY22.
The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 13.50 per share for the FY 2020-21.
Godawari Power & Ispat is an end-to-end manufacturer of mild steel wires. In the process, the company manufactures sponge iron, billets, ferro alloys, captive power, wires rods (through subsidiary company), steel wires, oxygen gas, fly ash brick and iron ore pellets.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU